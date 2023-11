Sports Photos: St. Louis Blues vs Montreal Canadians at Enterprise Center

November 6, 2023 at 8:32 am / by Jeremy Housewright

The Blues improved to 5-4-1 on the season with a 6-3 win over Montreal on Saturday night.

Jordan Kyrou and Brayden Schenn each had a goal and two assists in the win.

Goalie Joel Hofer made 30 saves in the victory.

Check out our photos below.

Photos by Connor Hamilton.