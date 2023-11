Sports Photos: St. Louis Blues vs New Jersey Devils at Enterprise Center

November 6, 2023 at 8:18 am / by Jeremy Housewright

The St. Louis Blues defeated the New Jersey Devils, 4-1, on Friday night.

Jake Neighbors and Robert Thomas had goals for St. Louis, while goalie Jordan Binnington made 33 saves and had an assist in the win.

St. Louis improved to 4-4-1 on the season.

Check out our photos below.

Photos by Connor Hamilton.