Sports Photos: St. Louis Blues defeat Arizona Coyotes at Enterprise Center

November 13, 2023 at 8:01 am / by Jeremy Housewright

The St. Louis Blues defeated Arizona, 2-1 on Thursday night.

Goalie Joel Hofer made 19 saves, 10 of those in the third period, while Robert Thomas recorded his fifth game in a row with a goal.

Oskar Sundqvist also scored a goal for St. Louis in the win.

Photos by Connor Hamilton.