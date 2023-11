Sports Photos: Mizzou vs Memphis Men’s Basketball

November 13, 2023 at 8:57 am / by Jeremy Housewright

The Missouri Tigers fell to Memphis, 70-55 on Friday night at home.

The Tigers blew a 14-point lead, shooting just 18-of-56 on the night, including 6-for-28 from 3-point land.

Mizzou is now 1-1 on the season.

Photos by Sam Simon.