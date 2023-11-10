The Urge to raise money for Ronald McDonald House

The Urge return to the Pageant for their annual Thanksgiving show on Friday, November 24th. Their shows are always a night of high-energy fun that gets the crowd going and singing along from the time they hit the stage till the end of the night. Aside from their Top 10 Hit “Jump Right In,” the band always delivers all the fan favorites with their action packed sets. Don’t miss the annual tradition when it continues this year on Friday, November 24th at the Pageant. Tickets are still available through all Ticketmaster outlets.

This year, they are doing something extra special to raise money for Ronald McDonald House. They are offering one Grand Prize Winner the chance to play 1057 The Point’s Donny Fandango in a Space Invaders game ON STAGE – prior to the band taking the stage. You could score two free tickets to the show, the chance to play Donny on-stage, and receive a prize pack from The Urge! Get all the details on how you can donate to support Ronald McDonald House St. Louis – and get entered to win that special Space Invaders opportunity with Donny Fandango and The Urge at The Urge | Ronald McDonald House Charities of St. Louis (rmhcstl.com)