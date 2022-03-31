Concert Preview: Snoop Dogg at Family Arena

​Snoop Dogg with special guest Warren G is coming to St. Charles on Saturday, April 23rd to the Family Arena.

The artist is coming through with his “I Wanna Thank Me” tour, as well as celebrating his most recent album Back on Death Row.

While many fans are still reeling from the epic performance at this year’s Superbowl halftime show, you can still get your fix by catching Snoop and Warren out next month when the tour makes a stop right outside STL.

Tickets and info can be found through Ticketmaster. It’s a show you won’t want to miss!