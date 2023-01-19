Menu

XFL: BattleHawks season opener bus deal, fan fest on Saturday

Posted: January 19, 2023 at 9:15 am
The temperatures may be chilly, but the St. Louis BattleHawks news is heating up.

The team is holding a fan fest on Saturday, Jan. 21  from noon-3pm at the Armory STL to celebrate the upcoming 2023 season.

The event is free and open to the public. Fans will be able to enjoy a variety of football activities, giveaways, autographs, and fun. Season ticket holders will have a special access opportunity.

St. Louis Battlehawks Head Coach Anthony Becht will be attending the Fan Fest and is scheduled to be joined by the following players:

  • Jonathan Alexander, Defensive Back
  • Marcell Ateman, Wide Receiver
  • Travis Feeney, Linebacker
  • Steven Gonzalez, Offensive Lineman
  • A.J. McCarron, Quarterback
  • Lakiem Williams, Linebacker

Meanwhile, there is an opportunity for BattleHawks fans to take part in the Texas Takeover! It’s a bus trip to the season opening game in San Antonio.

A 50 passenger, luxury bus will be traveling to San Antonio on Friday, Feb. 17. The bus will depart around 10 p.m. from River City Casino.

The press release states:

Join us in Arlington to support our former head coach in the league’s inaugural game, RENEGADES/VIPERS, and our beloved BATTLEHAWKS in San Antonio for their season opener against the BRAHMAS.

50 passenger capacity

$110/seat for roundtrip transportation

Hotel and game tickets are TBD/On Own.

Itinerary (subject to slight change)

Friday, 02/17/2023 

10PM Loadup @River City Casino

Saturday, 02/18/2023 

10AM Arrival @TBD Hotel in Dallas/Arlington Area

12PM Arrive @Choctaw Stadium in Arlington

2PM VEGAS VIPERS vs ARLINGTON RENEGADES Game

6PM Arrival at TBD Hotel in Dallas/Arlington Area

Sunday, 02/19/2023

6AM Hotel Breakfast

7AM Depart for San Antonio

12PM Arrive @Alamodome

2PM STL BATTLEHAWKS vs SAN ANTONIO BRAHMAS Game

6PM Depart for STL

Monday, 02/20/2023

10AM Arrivial at River City Casino

Sponsorships are available as well.

For more information visit

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/texas-takeover-stl-battlehawks-fanatics-invade-arlington-san-antonio-tickets-519193370347 fbclid=IwAR0vkhUCjm98tKxf_tuQo0fp_3zyMcCDvEKljPkKLOeigkX2q-EYTHCusTA

