XFL: BattleHawks season opener bus deal, fan fest on Saturday
The temperatures may be chilly, but the St. Louis BattleHawks news is heating up.
The team is holding a fan fest on Saturday, Jan. 21 from noon-3pm at the Armory STL to celebrate the upcoming 2023 season.
The event is free and open to the public. Fans will be able to enjoy a variety of football activities, giveaways, autographs, and fun. Season ticket holders will have a special access opportunity.
St. Louis Battlehawks Head Coach Anthony Becht will be attending the Fan Fest and is scheduled to be joined by the following players:
- Jonathan Alexander, Defensive Back
- Marcell Ateman, Wide Receiver
- Travis Feeney, Linebacker
- Steven Gonzalez, Offensive Lineman
- A.J. McCarron, Quarterback
- Lakiem Williams, Linebacker
Meanwhile, there is an opportunity for BattleHawks fans to take part in the Texas Takeover! It’s a bus trip to the season opening game in San Antonio.
A 50 passenger, luxury bus will be traveling to San Antonio on Friday, Feb. 17. The bus will depart around 10 p.m. from River City Casino.
The press release states:
Join us in Arlington to support our former head coach in the league’s inaugural game, RENEGADES/VIPERS, and our beloved BATTLEHAWKS in San Antonio for their season opener against the BRAHMAS.
50 passenger capacity
$110/seat for roundtrip transportation
Hotel and game tickets are TBD/On Own.
Itinerary (subject to slight change)
Friday, 02/17/2023
10PM Loadup @River City Casino
Saturday, 02/18/2023
10AM Arrival @TBD Hotel in Dallas/Arlington Area
12PM Arrive @Choctaw Stadium in Arlington
2PM VEGAS VIPERS vs ARLINGTON RENEGADES Game
6PM Arrival at TBD Hotel in Dallas/Arlington Area
Sunday, 02/19/2023
6AM Hotel Breakfast
7AM Depart for San Antonio
12PM Arrive @Alamodome
2PM STL BATTLEHAWKS vs SAN ANTONIO BRAHMAS Game
6PM Depart for STL
Monday, 02/20/2023
10AM Arrivial at River City Casino
Sponsorships are available as well.
For more information visit
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/texas-takeover-stl-battlehawks-fanatics-invade-arlington-san-antonio-tickets-519193370347 fbclid=IwAR0vkhUCjm98tKxf_tuQo0fp_3zyMcCDvEKljPkKLOeigkX2q-EYTHCusTA