Win a virtual screening of THE ICE ROAD – Coming to Netflix June 25th

Posted: June 17, 2021 at 11:26 am   /   by   /   comments (0)
After a remote diamond mine collapses in far northern Canada, a ‘big-rig’ ice road driver (Liam Neeson) must lead an impossible rescue mission over a frozen ocean to save the trapped miners. Contending with thawing waters and a massive storm, they discover the real threat is one they never saw coming.

In order to enter, follow ReviewSTL on Facebook and Twitter. Either tweet @reviewstlouis on Twitter or comment on Facebook, telling us why you want to see the movie.

Virtual screening will take place on June 24.

Coming to Netflix June 25

