UFL names teams and coaches, begins March 30

ARLINGTON, TX — January 1, 2024 — The United Football League, the premier spring football league, today announced the eight teams competing in its inaugural season kicking off on March 30, 2024. The League will be divided into two conferences: USFL and XFL.

USFL Conference

Birmingham Stallions

Houston Roughnecks

Memphis Showboats

Michigan Panthers

XFL Conference

Arlington Renegades

D.C. Defenders

San Antonio Brahmas

St. Louis Battlehawks

Houston was the one overlapping market between the XFL and USFL and it was one of the strongest markets for both leagues. As a result, the USFL’s Houston Gamblers have been rebranded as the Houston Roughnecks.

The UFL’s 10-game regular season will start on Saturday, March 30, 2024, with a battle of the 2023 champions: Birmingham Stallions (USFL) vs Arlington Renegades (XFL). Players will report to training camp on Saturday, February 24, 2024, in Arlington, Texas.

Head Coaches

The UFL’s Head Coaches include returning names from both the XFL and USFL. Collectively, they bring decades of coaching and playing experience, a passion for the game and a commitment to expanding opportunities for players.

Skip Holtz (Stallions)

(Stallions) Curtis Johnson (Roughnecks)

(Roughnecks) John DeFilippo (Showboats)

(Showboats) Mike Nolan (Panthers)

Bob Stoops (Renegades)

(Renegades) Reggie Barlow (Defenders)

(Defenders) Wade Phillips (Brahmas)

(Brahmas) Anthony Becht (Battlehawks)

Today’s news was first announced by Dany Garcia and Dwayne Johnson on ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot.

