Sports Photos: Cotton Bowl Classic-Mizzou vs Ohio State at AT&T Stadium

January 1, 2024 at 9:37 am / by Jeremy Housewright

The Missouri Tigers defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes, 14-3, to win the Cotton Bowl Classic.

The Tigers finished the season 11-2.

Check out our photos of the event below.

Photos by Paul Baillargeon.

