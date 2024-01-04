The Good Doctor’s Sports Predictions for 2024

I’ve been called many things in my life, but a psychic is not one of them. However, I am going to reach here and give some of my sports predictions for the area in 2024.

Let’s start with the United Football League (UFL). This is the umpteenth iteration of what was the XFL. It seems like the flailing league just keeps trying to stick, but year after year it’s a reboot. While not exactly a reboot, the beloved Battlehawks are back. The UFL season will get going on March 30. Not a whole lot is known at this time, other than the Battlehawks will likely dominate attendance marks again in the league. The team will host 5 home games and St. Louis will also host the league championship which will take place on Father’s Day. Sorry Ka-Kawers, I don’t see AJ McCarron returning to quarterback the team, so fans will see a new leader behind the center come time for the season to start. While head coach Anthony Becht is back, there will be a few new faces around for fans to root for. As for my prediction of the Battlehawks season, I foresee big crowds at the dome, but unfortunately disappointment at the end. I think the Battlehawks will finish 8-2 but fail to win a championship. As for the UFL lasting past this season, it’s hard to say. I can’t even predict that.

The St. Louis Blues have already made some news by firing coach Craig Berube. The Blues will eventually take the interim tag off Drew Bannister and let him run the team. This squad obviously isn’t winning a Stanley Cup, but they could make the playoffs. I see a quick first-round exit. I don’t foresee any trades coming down the pipeline, but Jake Neighbors and Robert Thomas will become a well-known duo throughout the league. They will become the new Hull and Oates.

On to the St. Louis Cardinals. After a 2023 that was filled with disappointment, as the Cardinals finished dead last in the NL Central, I don’t foresee 2024 being much better. The moves the team made won’t do much but improve them a few games in the win column, but it won’t be enough to make the playoffs or win the Central. The Cards will give Paul Goldschmidt a contract extension sometime during the season and Goldy and the Cards will work on year-to-year deals. Oli Marmol will get his walking papers at the end of the 2024 season. I’m not going to say who I believe the next manager will be, but I heard there may be a future Hall of Fame catcher in town who might have interest. (wink, wink)

Sorry Cards fans, but the other Missouri baseball team, Kansas City Royals will win the AL Central this season. That’s right, I said it, the Royals are making the playoffs. Kansas City has made some solid moves in the off-season, has a budding superstar in Bobby Witt Jr. and a core of young players to surround him. The team also plays in the AL Central, one of the worst divisions in baseball. It will be from worst to first in 2024 for Kansas City baseball fans.

What about that other Kansas City team, you know, the Chiefs? Well, they are still playing out the 2023 season. I don’t see another Super Bowl this season, but the Chiefs will reload and be back next season. Expect a lot of changes at Arrowhead in the offseason. Chris Jones will depart, as his contract will be too much for the Chiefs. I think a lot of change will come at the wide receiver position, as it is needed. MVS and Toney will be gone, and maybe a couple more. Really, the only wide receiver worth keeping is Rice. Kansas City will sign a free agent wide receiver or two. Tee Higgins would be a nice fit. L’jarius Sneed will sign a new contract with the Chiefs, keeping the cornerback in Kansas City for a few more years. Travis Kelce will come back for his final year. The future Hall of Fame Tight End will end his career with a Super Bowl appearance at the beginning of 2025, as Mahomes will bounce back with another MVP season.

Let’s look at City SC Soccer. City SC shocked all the analysts by finishing atop their division and making the playoffs. Yes, the playoff ended quickly, at the hands of Sporting KC, but St. Louis soccer fans showed the nation that they will come out in a force. CITY Park was sold-out every game and that will not change. The team will be strong again this season, but I see some struggles ahead during the regular season. I still see City SC making the playoffs and winning at least one series. After getting a taste of the high-pressure playoffs, the 2024 squad will be much more prepared for the postseason this time around.

On to the Missouri Tigers football squad. What a 2023 it was for Mizzou! Head Coach Eli Drinkwitz won the SEC Coach of the Year and the team won 11 games in his fourth season. The Cotton Bowl victory over Ohio State is one of the biggest wins in recent history for the team. With key players returning at skill positions, Mizzou should be a force in 2024. The Tigers will run the table in all the nonconference games it plays in 2024 and lose just one game. That’s right, Mizzou will make its first College Football Playoff in 2024. Coach Drink has built a solid, if not great staff and recruiting is at an all-time high for the Tigers. 2023 was the start of something special for Mizzou fans.

Finally, the last of the Greatest Show on Turf will be inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame. Rams great, Torry Holt, will get into the Hall of Fame in 2024. That will put him in the Hall along with Kurt Warner, Marshall Faulk, Orlando Pace and Isaac Bruce. 5 players from that offense will be enshrined, a rare accomplishment.

That’s all of my predictions for 2024! I’m sure some of these will happen and a few will not, but in the end, that’s why we continue to watch our favorite sports teams. Hopefully the new year treats you and your loved ones great. Thanks for reading!