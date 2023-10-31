Turn Back the Clock: The last time Metallica played St. Louis

One of the most popular metal bands in the world today, Metallica will hit the stage at The Dome at America’s Center for not just one, but two shows this weekend.

The band will play two completely different shows, one on Friday night and the other on Sunday. The shows will start at 6 p.m. each night.

There will be different opening acts for each show. The Friday Show Openers are Pantera & Mammoth WVH, while the openers for Sunday are Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills.

Check out our review from the last time Metallica hit the Lou. The band shook Busch Stadium as the rain fell.

Metallica Shakes Busch Stadium in St. Louis After Nearly Nine Year Absence – Review St. Louis (reviewstl.com)

