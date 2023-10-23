Posted: October 23, 2023 at 9:21 am / by Jeremy Housewright / comments (0)
Sports, St. Louis City SC
Sports Photos: St. Louis City SC vs Seattle, MLS Action
While the St. Louis City SC ended its season with a 2-0 loss to Seattle, there’s a lot for the team to be excited for.
St. Louis found out it will host the cities first ever MLS playoff game on Sunday, October 29 at 9 p.m. The team will play the winner of Sporting KC and San Jose. The game is likely to be played Wednesday.
Check out our photos below.
Photos by Paul Baillargeon.