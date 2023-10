Sports Photos: St. Louis Blues vs. Pittsburgh Penguins 10/21

October 23, 2023 at 9:02 am / by Jeremy Housewright

Brandon Saad had a pair of goals for the Blues, as they defeated the Penguins, 4-2 on Saturday night.

The Blues (2-1-1) also got goals from Jake Neighbors and Colton Parayko in the win.

St. Louis will now head out on the road for a trip to Canada.

Check out our photos from the game below.

Photos by Connor Hamilton.