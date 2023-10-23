Concert Preview: Blink-182 at Enterprise Center

Multi-platinum, award-winning band blink-182 will be back on the road in the summer of 2024 with a stadium and arena tour through North America. Following the massive success of their colossal global outing and recent headlining festival performances at When We Were Young Festival, Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge, and Travis Barker will hit some of the biggest venues nationwide next year, debuting their new album One More Time …for the first time in the U.S. and Canada.

Produced by Live Nation, the 30-city trek includes stadium performances at Petco Park in the band’s hometown of San Diego, Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles, Citi Field in New York, Fenway Park in Boston, and Rogers Centre in Toronto, along with 25 arena performances. Full routing and ticketing information is available below. The band’s new album, which currently features 2 number one singles in “Edging” and “One More Time”, marks the first time in a decade that Mark, Tom and Travis have been in the studio together.

TICKETS: Tickets go on sale starting Friday, October 27 at 10am local time on blink182.com.

VIP: The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert

experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, invitation to the pre-show hospitality lounge, specially designed merchandise items & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com

Photo Credit: Rory Kramer

BLINK-182 2024 NORTH AMERICA TOUR DATES:

With Support from Pierce The Veil +With Support from Alexisonfire and Pierce The Veil Jun 20 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Jun 21 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center*

Jun 24 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center*

Jun 25 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena*

Jun 27 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena*

Jun 30 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park*

July 02 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena*

July 03 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena*

July 06 — Los Angeles, CA — SoFi Stadium*

July 08– Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center*

July 09 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center*

Jul 11 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center*

Jul 13 – Portland, OR – Moda Center*

Jul 14 – Quincy, WA – Gorge Amphitheatre*

Jul 21 – Flushing, NY – Citi Field*

July 23 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park*

July 24 — Hartford, CT — The XFINITY Theatre*

Jul 26 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center*

Jul 27 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena*

Jul 29 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena*

Jul 30 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena*

Aug 01 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena*

Aug 02 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse*

Aug 06 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center*

Aug 07 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum*

Aug 09 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center*

Aug 10 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center*

Aug 12 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena*

Aug 13 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center*

Aug 15 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre+

BLINK-182 WORLDWIDE TOUR DATES:

AUSTRALIA/NEW ZEALAND

!With Support from Rise Against

Feb 8 – Perth, Australia – RAC Arena!

Feb 9 – Perth, Australia – RAC Arena!

Feb 11 – Adelaide, Australia – Entertainment Centre!

Feb 13 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena!

Feb 14 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena!

Feb 16 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena!

Feb 17 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena!

Feb 19 – Brisbane, Australia – Entertainment Centre!

Feb 20 – Brisbane, Australia – Entertainment Centre!

Feb 21 – Brisbane, Australia – Entertainment Centre!

Feb 23 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena!

Feb 24 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena!

Feb 26 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena!

Feb 27 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena!

Feb 29 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena!

Mar 02 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena!

Mar 04 – Christchurch, NZ – Christchurch Arena!

LATIN AMERICA

March 2024 – Lollapalooza Argentina, Chile & Brasil, Estereo Picnic, and Asuncionico

**Exact performance dates to be announced

March 2024 – Monterrey, Mexico @ Pal Norte Festival

**Exact performance date to be announced

March 27, 2024 – Lima, Peru – Estadio San Marcos

April 2, 2024 – Mexico City, Mexico – The Sports Palace

April 3, 2024 – Mexico City, Mexico – The Sports Palace

April 5, 2024 – Mexico City, Mexico – The Sports Palace

April 6, 2024 – Mexico City, Mexico – The Sports Palace

EUROPE

^With Support from The Story So Far

Aug 26 – Belfast, UK – SSE Arena^

Aug 27 – Dublin, Ireland – Royal Hospital Kilmainham^

Aug 29 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro^

Aug 30 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro^