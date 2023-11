Sports Photos: St. Louis Blues vs Tampa Bay Lightning at Enterprise Center

November 15, 2023 at 8:21 am / by Jeremy Housewright

The Blues defeated the Lightning, 5-0, on Tuesday night to move to 8-5-1 on the season.

Goalie Jordan Binnington recorded 30 saves in the shutout, while Jordan Kyrou scored twice.

Colton Parayko, Jakub Vrana and Kasperi Kapenen scored goals in the win.

Check out our photos below.

Photos by Brendon Klohr.