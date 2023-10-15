Sports Photos: St. Louis Blues vs Seattle Kraken at Enterprise Center

Photos by Connor Hamilton.

The St. Louis Blues opened the home portion of their 2023-24 season on Saturday night with a win over the Seattle Kraken in a 2-1 shootout.

Jordan Kyrou scored a goal in regulation, while Robert Thomas scored the winning goal in the third round of the shoot-out for St. Louis. Goalie Jordan Binnington stopped three shots in the extra frame, while stopping 30 overall on the evening.

Former Blues player Jaden Schwartz scored for Seattle early in the second period, while Vince Dunn had a goal called off.

The Blues earned their first victory of the season with the overtime win.

St. Louis is in action Thursday at home against the Coyotes.