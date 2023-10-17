Preview: The Metallica Experience at Hi-Pointe Theatre

Iconic metal band Metallica will be in St. Louis for shows on Friday, November 3 and Sunday, November 5 at The Dome at America’s Center. During that weekend, there will be a unique Metallica experience for fans to attend.

The Hi-Pointe movie theatre will host three Metallica films on Saturday, November 4 for fans to relive some classic moments of the band’s storied career.

Fans can choose to see any of the three films or purchase a package deal to attend all three films. That deal will save you $5.

From its first VHS recording to three incredible nights in Mexico City, fans will surely enjoy this unique experience. There is also a special VIP package available for fans to purchase for $100, or $80 for members and students.

The VIP Experience features an intimate screening of all three films, free concessions, free food, free adult beverages, including Metallica Whiskey for those 21 and older of course. Attendees will also receive a free Metallica poster.

The three films are:

Cliff ‘Em All; Originally released as “The $19.98 Home Vid: Cliff ‘Em All,” Metallica’s first video is a tribute to late original bassist Cliff Burton. James Hetfield describes it as “a compilation of bootleg footage shot by sneaky Metallifux, stuff shot for TV that was never used, but we’ve held onto, home footage, personal fotos and us drunk. But most important, it’s really a look back at the 3-1/2 years that Cliff was with us and includes his best bass solos and the home footage and pix that we feel best capture his unique personality and style.”

Cunning Stunts: Cunning Stunts is a concert video by heavy metal band Metallica released in 1998. It was released in DVD and VHS formats. The title is also a spoonerism of the term Stunning Cunts. The DVD features concert footage, band interviews, a documentary, behind the scenes footage and a photo gallery consisting of approximately 1,000 photos. Three of the performances feature multiple angles. During the performance of the song “Enter Sandman”, the entire stage is set to appear to collapse and explode, with pyrotechnics and a technician (referred to in the extras as the “Burning Dude”) who runs across the stage while on fire, as another technician swings overhead. This is also one of the only Metallica concerts that didn’t feature “Ecstasy of Gold” as a intro.

Pride, Passion and Glory: 3 Nights in Mexico City: In June of this year we were fortunate enough to return to Mexico City for three sold out shows at Foro Sol Stadium and with 155,000 of you there over the three nights, we knew it would be extra special. So we asked our friend Wayne Isham to join us with a film crew and the results of that crazy, magical, most memorable long weekend are shown here on this single disc pressing.

Here is the link to purchase tickets to any of the three films or the VIP Experience.

https://www.cinemastlouis.org/metallica-experience