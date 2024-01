Sports Photos: St. Louis Blues vs LA Kings at Enterprise Center

January 29, 2024 at 9:07 am / by Jeremy Housewright

The St. Louis Blues won their fifth straight game with an overtime win over the LA Kings on Sunday, January 28.

Brayden Schenn scored the winning goal in overtime, giving the Blues a 4-3 victory.

The Blues improved to 26-20 with the victory.

Photos by Connor Hamilton.