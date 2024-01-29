Movie Review: The Evocative CHAPERONE Screens at Slamdance 2024

Chaperone is a lively indie film that breaks many of the norms of traditional narratives in moviemaking. First, it features an entirely Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander cast, led by Misha-Mitzi Akaha and Jake-Laird Akeo in leading roles. Second, the movie builds its plot around an illicit love affair between and older woman and a young high school student.

What begins as innocent curiosity and escapism evolves into something deeper when 29-year-old Misha, a theater employee whose lack of ambition causes her to pass up a possible promotion, encounters Jake, a smart and dashing 18-year-old athlete who mistakes her for another student.

For Misha, Jake is an exciting breath of fresh air. He accepts her for who she is and has no problems with her simple life. After the two connect, Misha finds herself spinning a web of lies to maintain the illusion that she is ten years younger.

Another problem for Misha is her parents who desperately want her to leave the big house she inherited from her grandmother and move into a condominium. Although she remains determined to stay independent, her lack of drive infuriates those around her, except for Jake whose youthful escapades enchant her.

As their romance blossom, Misha becomes more and more reckless. She is goes out more often and lives a more carefree lifestyle. Her wild escapism comes has dire consequences after she throws a bash for Jake and his friends. Sadly, what begins as a night of revelry and partying ends with a confrontation with the police and the disappearance of her beloved cat. From here things rapidly spiral out of control, causing Misha to face her actions and chart her future away from the chaos she has created.

A compelling story of alienation, desire, hope and isolation, Chaperone is the debut feature from writer, director, and novelist Zoë Eisenberg. Despite centering the film on a seemingly implausible romance, her script is taut with angst, and aspirations. Despite the age gap of her protagonists, her script bristles with romance in a believable way. Her characters develop naturally, making this odd pairing believable.

Filmed in Hawaii, Chaperone features an excellent cast. Leading the way is Mitzi Akaha, a talented actress who gives Misha a vulnerability that stands in sync with a devil may care casualness. The result is a powerful performance that touches on the film’s themes of loneliness, disillusion, and malaise.

Laird Akeo also turns in a solid performance as Jake. He holds his own with Akaha, giving the audience a true sense of realism about their illicit affair. Onscreen he skillfully runs a gamut of emotions, making Jake both a sympathetic victim, and a young man discovering his own self.

Although Chaperone is a movie about disappointments, failure, and the fear of letting people down. It doesn’t leave its audience feeling wanting. Filled with passion, angst, and broken dreams, it is a refreshing debut that also embodies the daily experience of the island’s AANHPI residents.

Chaperone was screened twice at Slamdance 2024. The festival is a celebration of emerging filmmaking featuring submissions from around the world. This year’s lineup featured 113 films including 17 world premiere features.

The fully accessible lineup included 32 features, 75 shorts, and five episodics. For more information visit slamdance.com/festival.