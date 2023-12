Sports Photos: St. Louis Blues vs Dallas Stars at Enterprise Center

December 18, 2023 at 8:00 am / by Jeremy Housewright

The St. Louis Blues earned a big win over Dallas on Saturday, December 16, 4-3 in overtime.

Colton Parayko scored the game-winning goal in overtime for the Blues, who earned three points with the win.

Check out our photos below. Photos by Connor Hamilton.