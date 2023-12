Sports Photos: St. Louis Blues vs Ottawa Senators at Enterprise Center

December 15, 2023 at 8:17 am / by Jeremy Housewright

The St. Louis Blues evened their record at .500 after a big home win over the Senators, 4-2.

Robert Thomas scored two goals as Brandon Saad and Pavel Buchenvich also scored.

Check out our photos below.

Photos by Jerry McGrath.