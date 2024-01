Sports Photos: St. Louis Blues vs Boston Bruins at Enterprise Center

January 14, 2024 at 9:06 pm / by Jeremy Housewright

The St. Louis Blues fell in overtime, 4-3, to the Boston Bruins on Saturday night at the Enterprise Center.

The Blues record falls to 21-18-1 on the season.

Check out our photos below.

Photos by Connor Hamilton.

