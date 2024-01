Sports Photos: St. Louis Blues vs New York Rangers at Enterprise Center

January 13, 2024 at 9:01 am / by Jeremy Housewright

The St. Louis Blues defeated the Rangers 5-2 on January 11, 2024.

Jordan Kyrou led the Blues with a hat trick.

Jordan Binnington had 40 saves in the win.

St. Louis improved to 21-18-1 with the victory.

Check out our photos below.

Photos by Brendon Klohr.