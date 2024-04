Sports Photos: St. Louis Blues defeat Chicago Blackhawks at Enterprise Center

April 11, 2024 at 8:05 am / by Jeremy Housewright

The St. Louis Blues improved to 42-32-5 with a 5-2 win over the rival Blackhawks on Wednesday night.

Jordan Kyrou scored a pair of goals, as the Blues kept their slim playoff hopes alive.

Photos by Jerry McGrath.

