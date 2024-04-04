UFC Fight Night at Enterprise Center on sale April 5

UFC® returns to St. Louis, Mo. for the first time since 2018 with a thrilling heavyweight

showdown as fan favorite and No. 12 ranked heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis faces No. 15

Rodrigo Nascimento. Also on the card, No. 12 ranked light heavyweight contender Alonzo Menifield

takes on Carlos Ulberg.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT®

: LEWIS vs NASCIMENTO will take place Saturday, May 11 at Enterprise Center. The entire event will simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN and ESPN+ starting with the prelims at 4 p.m. ET/ 1 p.m. PT, followed by the main card at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT®

: LEWIS vs NASCIMENTO tickets will go on sale Friday, April 5 at 10 a.m. CT and are available for purchase at ticketmaster.com. Ticket sales are limited to eight (8) per person. UFC Fight Club®members will have the opportunity to purchase tickets Wednesday, April 3 at 10 a.m. CT via the website www.ufcfightclub.com. A special Internet ticket pre-sale will be available to UFC newsletter subscribers Thursday, April 4 starting at 10 a.m. CT. To access this presale, users must register for the UFC newsletter through UFC.com.

VIP Experience packages are available via On Location, UFC’s Official VIP Experience Provider. Enjoy exclusive access with an official ticket package that can feature premium seating, VIP access to weigh-

ins, all-inclusive hospitality, meet-and-greets with UFC fighters and more. For more information visit UFCVIP.com to view package details.



UFC knockout king Lewis (27-12, fighting out of Houston, Texas) plans to add to his impressive record

number of 14 knockouts in the promotion with another vintage performance. Among the most popular

athletes on the roster, Lewis has entertained fans with highlight-reel finishes of Curtis Blaydes, Alexander

Volkov and Marcos Rogerio de Lima. He now intends to add a win over Nascimento to his resume and

break back into the Top 10.

Nascimento (11-1, fighting out of Belo Horizonte, Brazil) aims to make the most of the biggest

opportunity of his MMA career. A signee from season three of Dana White’s Contender Series, he is

currently riding a three-fight win streak, which consists of victories over Tanner Boser, Ilir Latifi and

Don’Tale Mayes. Nascimento now seeks to start off his 2024 campaign with a career-defining showcase

over Lewis.

Menifield (15-3-1, fighting out of Dallas, Texas) has his sights set on securing another dramatic victory.

He is currently on a five-fight unbeaten streak, the longest of his UFC career, which includes wins over

Dustin Jacoby, Jimmy Crute and Misha Cirkunov. Menifield now plans to defend his spot in the rankings

against Ulberg and turn his attention towards a Top 10 matchup.

Ulberg (10-1, fighting out of Auckland, New Zealand) looks to make a statement in his first UFC co-

main event. The record holder for the most strikes landed per minute in UFC light heavyweight history,

Ulberg has finished his last four victories in a row, including those over Da-un Jung, Ihor Potieria and

Nicolae Negumereanu. The former professional kickboxer now plans on delivering another bonus-earning

performance.

Additional bouts on the card include: