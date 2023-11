Sports Photos: SLU Women’s Soccer Wins A-10 Title

November 8, 2023 at 11:00 am / by Jeremy Housewright

Carolina Kelly scored two goals and tallied an assist to lead Saint Louis to its sixth straight Atlantic 10 Women’s Soccer Championship title. The top-seeded Billikens beat No.2 La Salle 3-0 Sunday at Hermann Stadium.

Check out our photos below.

Photos by Jerry McGrath.