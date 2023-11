Sports Photos: St. Louis vs Winnipeg Jets at Enterprise Center

November 8, 2023 at 8:34 am / by Jeremy Housewright

The St. Louis Blues fell to the Winnipeg Jets, 5-2, on Tuesday night. The Blues record dropped to 5-5-1 with the loss.

Robert Thomas and Brayden Schenn had goals in the loss.

The Blues will be in action Thursday night at home.

Check out our photos below.

Photos by Jerry McGrath.