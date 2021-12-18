[Review] RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER: THE MUSICAL Lights Up Holidays at The Fox

“You know Dasher and Dancer and Prancer and Vixen. Comet and Cupid and Donner and Blitzen. But do you recall, the most famous reindeer of all?“

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, the beloved television classic from Rankin/Bass, is now a live musical – and currently playing The Fabulous Fox Theatre in St. Louis for a special two-day holiday engagement. There are 3 shows on Saturday, at 11am, 3pm, and 7pm.

The jolly stage production is the classic stop-motion special that audiences have enjoyed for generations, brought to life through a combination of costumes, puppetry, and video effects. All the songs and characters you know and love are sure to put a smile on your family’s faces this holiday season.

It is truly delightful seeing these characters brought to life, with all the magic of the television special I grew up with as a child – and now share with my own kids. The way these characters and songs translate to the stage is magical, and delivers the same holly, jolly feeling we’ve come to know each year.

The show does a terrific job casting actors who capture the look and sound of the characters from the special. The cast features Natalie Holt Macdonald as Rudolph, Ryan Addison as Sam the Snowman, Jason Michael Hammond and Jenny Kay Hoffman as Santa and Mrs. Claus, Christopher Jewell Valentin as Hermey, Paul Zelhart and Kumari Small as Donner and Mrs. Donner, Katie Lee as Clarice, and Naivell Steib as Yukon Cornelius.

Just as watching the classic Christmas specials has become a tradition for families each year, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical is sure to become a part of the celebration for as long as it decides to return to town. Experiencing the beloved story and characters in person is the perfect way to enjoy the season for audiences of all ages.

Tickets are available for Saturday, December 18th performances at 11am, 3pm, and 7pm. For more information, visit fabulousfox.com.