Disney FROZEN II Is Out Today on 4K/Blu-ray/Digital!

Anna, Elsa, Olaf, Kristoff, and Sven are back in Frozen II!

The sequel to Disney’s worldwide phenomenon Frozen is now available to own on Blu-ray and digital. Frozen II was an instant hit around the globe, bringing in more than $1.44 billion dollars in ticket sales. The film scored highly with critics and audiences alike, with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 77% (312 reviews) and 92% (48,731 ratings) respectively.

Read our review here.

Families who made repeat trips to the theater will be happy to finally get this one in their DVD players. And in Disney fashion, the home release is packed with tons of special features like sing-alongs, deleted scenes, behind-the-scenes looks, and much more.

As one would expect, the video quality of the Blu-ray release is incredible, showcasing the superior animation techniques that Disney is known for. Check out some of the stills from the Blu-ray below, captured in 1080p:

Disney’s other studio, Pixar, has long been recognized as the best in the business for computer animation. However, Disney has matched or even surpassed their sibling company in recent years, blurring the lines between the two. Frozen II looks absolutely breathtaking on Blu-ray.

Special Features

Blu-ray & Digital:

Sing – Along Version of the Movie – Sing along with your favorite songs as you watch the movie .

Song Selection – J ump to your favorite musical moments, with on-screen lyrics. Songs include Oscar®-nominated “Into The Unknown,” “ All Is Found , ” “ Some Things Never Change , ” “When I Am Older , ” “ Lost in the Woods , ” “ Show Yourself , ” and “ The Next Right Thing ”

Outtakes – Laugh along with the c ast of “Frozen 2” as they record their lines, sing their songs and have fun in the recording booth .

Deleted Scenes – C heck out a few scenes that never made the final cut.

Intro – Directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck offer a glimpse into their filmmaking process with scenes that didn’t make the final cut. Prologue – A battle rages between Arendelle and the Northuldra while a mysterious figure challenges King Agnarr. Secret Room – A secret room reveals even more of Anna and Elsa’s past, including a shocking revelation about their mother. Elsa’s Dream – Anna’s playful glimpse into Elsa’s dream takes a dark turn. Hard Nokks – Kristoff reveals his true feelings about life in Arendelle when the Nokk won’t take no for an answer. A Place o f Our Own – Elsa uses her magic to relieve Anna’s lingering doubts about their parents’ faith in her.



Deleted Songs – When it comes to “F rozen 2, ” there can never be too much music. Hear some of the songs that got cut from the final film.

Intro – Directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck revel in the chance to share a few songs that didn’t make it into the final film. “Home ” – Anna savors every moment as she wanders through this kingdom she calls home . “I Wanna Get This Right” – Kristoff wants everything to be perfect before he proposes, leaving Anna to wonder, “W ill it ever be just right? ”



The Spirits of “Frozen 2” – Cast and crew explore the Scandinavian and Nordic mythology that inspired the spirits inhabiting the enchanted forest of “ F rozen 2. ”

Did You Know??? – Olaf asks us the question “Did You Know” as we discover “Frozen 2” fun facts, Easter eggs and tidbits about the making of the film.

Scoring a Sequel – Composer Christophe Beck combines a 91-piece orchestra with 30 choral voices to create the compelling score for “Frozen 2 . ”

Gale Tests – They say you can’t see the wind. Only its effects. Filmmakers give it a shot while creating the playful w ind s pirit, Gale .

Gale Test – A young girl and boy play tag in this fully animated effort to “give personality to something that’s invisible.” Hand – Drawn Gale Test – A hand-drawn test to bring the precocious w ind s pirit to life.



Multi-Language Reel

“Into t he Unknown” in 29 L anguages – Hear Elsa’s soaring call to adventure in 29 different languages



Music Videos – Weezer and Panic! at the Disco lend their voices to a few of the soaring melodies from “ F rozen 2. ”

“Into the Unkown” (Panic! a t t he Disco v ersion) – Panic! at the Disco frontman Brendon Urie stars in their version of “Into The Unknown” from “ F rozen 2. ” “ Lost i n t he Woods ” ( Weezer v ersion) – Weezer puts their spin on Kristoff’s epic ballad, “Lost In t he Woods.”



Digital Exclusives:

Here are a couple of exclusives to the digital version of Frozen II, available as a standalone purchase or included with the Blu-ray:

Meet the Lopezes – Meet the award-winning husband-and-wife team behind the incredible songs from “ F rozen ” and “ F rozen 2. ”

Deleted Song “Unmeltable Me” – An animatic version of Olaf’s celebratory song about his newfound freedom .

Bring home FROZEN II Today on 4K, Blu-ray, Digital, and DVD!