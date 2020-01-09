Movie Review: LIKE A BOSS Starring Rose Byrne, Tiffany Haddish, Salma Hayek

It’s January, and that means movie theatres are bombarded with the bottom of the barrel films that movie distribution companies throw out like all the crappy Christmas decorations still hanging after the holidays.

One of the first films to be tossed out to theatres is Like a Boss, a new comedy starring Rose Byrne and Tiffany Haddish. Oh, Selma Hayek is also in this steaming pile of crap.

To say Like a Boss is bad is an understatement. It could honestly be a contender for the worst movie of the year, and we are just 9 days into 2020.

I’m always up for some good genitalia jokes, but I rarely laughed during this 83-minute opus of penis and vagina jokes.

Haddish and Byrne play best friends who have somehow managed to live together despite one’s mom dying and the other’s cooking meth. You can’t make this shit up people. Oh, did I mention their fathers? No, I didn’t. The movie never mentions them either. But somehow, despite mostly absent parents, these two live together in a house they were raised in. Again, I can’t make this shit up.

The pair own their very own cosmetic company called Mel and Mia’s. Oh, that’s their names in the movie, not that you will care. I know I didn’t.

As it looks like their salon will be closing, in walks Hayek to save the day. She offers the pair $2 million for a 49% share of the company, which could increase to 51% if Mel or Mia were to quit.

Is it possible that Hayek’s character is going to drive a wedge between the friendship of Mel and Mia? Insert shrug and shaking head here.

Like a Boss, comes off like a cheaply made 90s rom-com with no heart and no direction. Byrne and Haddish both stick to their usual comedy shticks. Byrne has been a standout in several movies including Get Him to the Greek and Neighbors, while Haddish is her usual obnoxious self. I know I may be jaded, but Haddish has never done anything for me. I don’t find her funny or even mildly entertaining.

With 20 more days left in the month, there are sure to be more disappointing films to come, but to start the year off with Like a Boss, will do nothing but make you want to travel back in time to 2019 or at least get 83-minutes of your time back.

F