MINIONS: THE RISE OF GRU Opens In Theaters Everywhere July 1! Enter to Win Passes to the Advance Screening

This summer, a villain is only as good as his Minions! Universal Pictures and Illumination present Steve Carell, Taraji P. Henson, Michelle Yeoh, RZA, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Lucy Lawless, Dolph Lundgren, Danny Trejo, Russell Brand, Julie Andrews, and Alan Arkin.

Minions: The Rise of Gru. Rated PG. Only in theaters on July 1st.

For your chance to receive a Family 4-pack of passes, simply visit the contest link:

http://gofobo.com/yweHz24626

NO PURCHASE REQUIRED.

Minions: The Rise of Gru. Rated PG. Only in theaters on July 1st.