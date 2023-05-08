Interview: The Boxmasters; Billy Bob Thornton and J.D. Andrew

Academy Award-winning actor Billy Bob Thornton and J.D. Andrew have been making music for 17 years as The Boxmasters.

The band will begin a 2-month long tour in June 2023. On July 8, The Boxmasters will stop in Kansas City for a show at Knuckleheads, while on July 9, they will play The Lincoln Theatre in Belleville, Illinois. ReviewSTL had a chance to speak with Thornton and Andrew about the tour, record stores, baseball, and Mike Shannon among other topics. Check out the interview.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zfuGkKB-vsQ