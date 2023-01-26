Interview: Herb Simmons, owner Southern Illinois Championship Wrestling

Herb Simmons has been a fixture on the Midwest professional wrestling scene for 50 years. Simmons is putting together quite a list of guests for the Bruiser Brody, Larry Matysik, Tony Casta, Wrestling at the Chase Memorial Fan Fest. We recently talked to Simmons about the upcoming event that will happen on May 13 at the Aviator Hotel and Suites in South County.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aarHVvPI_6Y