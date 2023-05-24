Interview: Cedric The Entertainer

St. Louis’s own Cedric the Entertainer (Actor, Director, Producer, Stand-up Comedian, Author) took some time out of his busy schedule to chat with ReviewSTL.

Cedric will be appearing at the Chaifetz Arena, Sunday, May 28, as part of the Straight Jokes No Chaser Tour. Also appearing at the show will be D.L Hughley, Earthquake, Mike Epps, and DC Young Fly. The first leg of the 30-city tour will wrap up in St. Louis that evening.

Cedric, a Berkeley High graduate, has a street named after him and has a star on the St. Louis Walk of Fame.

His show, “The Neighborhood,” was renewed for a 6th season by CBS. Check out our interview below.

https://youtu.be/qyA5NB8Zl88