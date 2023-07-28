Interview: Art Alexakis, lead singer of Everclear

Art Alexakis, lead singer of Everclear, took time out of his busy schedule to chat about the band celebrating 30 years and the upcoming show at the Pig and Whiskey Festival at Schlafly Brewery on Sunday. The band will be playing a free show as part of the festival.

Everclear will be releasing a new live album, Live at The Whisky a Go Go, on September 8th – click here to pre-order/pre-save. Check out our interview below.