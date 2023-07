Concert Photos: Nelson and Plastic Kings at Diamond Music Hall

July 29, 2023 at 11:21 am / by Jeremy Housewright

Photos by Carrie Ogle.

80s rock band Nelson made a stop at Diamond Music Hall on Thursday, July 27. The band was known for the hits ‘After the Rain’ and ‘Love and Affection’ among others.

Plastic Kings opened the show.

Check out our photos below.