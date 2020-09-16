Interview: Antonio Campos, Director of THE DEVIL ALL THE TIME

Out now on Netflix is The Devil All the Time, a new film starring Robert Pattinson, Tom Holland, Bill Skarsgård, Haley Bennett, Riley Keough, Sebastian Stan, Mia Wasikowska, and many more.

Read our review here.

I had the chance to speak with the film’s director, Antonio Campos, as a part of a virtual round-table about the film. Listen to the interview below.