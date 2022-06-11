ELVIS Opens In Theaters Everywhere June 24! Enter to Win Passes to the Advance Screening

From his childhood in Tupelo, Mississippi to his rise to stardom starting in Memphis, Tennessee and his conquering of Las Vegas, Nevada, Elvis Presley becomes the first rock ‘n roll star and changes the world with his music.

