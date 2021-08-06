COPSHOP Starring Gerard Butler, Frank Grillo, and Alexis Louder Hits Theaters September 17! Watch the Trailer.

Tearing through the Nevada desert in a bullet-ridden Crown Vic, wily con artist Teddy Murretto (Frank Grillo) hatches a desperate plan to hide out from lethal hitman Bob Viddick (Gerard Butler): He sucker-punches rookie officer Valerie Young (Alexis Louder) to get himself arrested and locked up in a small-town police station. Jail can’t protect Murretto for long, and Viddick schemes his own way into detention, biding his time in a nearby cell until he can complete his mission. When the arrival of a competing assassin (Toby Huss) ignites all-out mayhem, mounting threats force Viddick to get creative if he wants to finish the job and escape the explosive situation.

Directed By: Joe Carnahan

Written By: Kurt McLeod, Joe Carnahan

Starring: Gerard Butler, Frank Grillo, Alexis Louder

Here is the first trailer: