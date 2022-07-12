Concert Review: Josh Groban at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

​Josh Groban finally returned to St. Louis this previous weekend and brought his “Harmony” tour with him. As you would expect, the crowd turnout was incredible, with so many fans from different walks of life appearing to see the mesmerizing vocals from the headliner. The weather couldn’t have been more perfect for Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, as it was breezy, and the sun began to set as Groban took the stage.

​Opening the show was Eleri Ward, whose covers of showtunes on the acoustic guitar provided a beautiful take on some of audience member’s favorite musical hits. She was followed by Preservation Hall Jazz Band. Their energy on stage was infectious, and it was around this time that the vibe at the amphitheater was steady and chill. It created that laidback bar feels, but the instrumental combination was incredible. They put on a fantastic performance. Don’t underestimate a trombone.

​It wasn’t long after their set that Groban took the stage, met by overwhelming cheers from the audience. Known for some of the best musical covers, concert goers were treated to a combination of both music penned by Groban and some of the covers that illustrate his unique and raw vocal talent. He was accompanied on stage by his band, as well as local musicians and signers from the STL area. To say it created moments of a powerhouse performance would be an understatement, and the sound boomed gloriously from the stage.

​Joining him on stage was his lifelong friend Lucia Micarelli, whom if holding a violin, is a force to be reckoned with. Her solo sent chills up my spine. But, Groban noted how intrigued he was to learn that Micarelli also sings, a talent he recently discovered of hers. They combined voices for an epic performance. His stage presence was incredible, and his banter in between songs highlighted his infectious personality and quirky behavior. As he stated, he’s ben cooped up in his house for two years, so he was excited to get to be with fans again. It was such a fantastic show. If you see his name pop up rolling through a city near you, buy the tickets! You won’t be disappointed.

Setlist:

The World We Knew (Frank Sinatra Cover)

Shape of My Heart (Sting Cover)

Angels (Robbie Williams Cover)

February Song

Granted

She (Charles Aznavour cover)

Violin Solo featuring Lucia Micarelli

Cinema Paradiso (with Lucia Micarelli)

Alla Luce Del Sole

The Book of Love (Peter Gabriel Cover)

Both Sides Now (Joni Mitchell Cover with Eleri Ward)

Celebrate Me Home (Kenny Loggins Covers)

Guatiar Solo featuring Tarigh Akoni

Alejate

The Fullest

You Raise Me Up (Secret Garden Cover)

Encore:

The Impossible Dream (Mitch Leigh Cover)