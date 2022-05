Concert Preview: Warrant, Winger, Lita Ford coming to Family Arena

May 12, 2022 at 11:04 am / by Jeremy Housewright

KSHE-95 presents a night of 80s rock with Warrant, Winger and Lita Ford.

The show will take place at 7 p.m. on Friday, September 30.

Tickets for the show go on Friday, May 13 at 10 a.m. but there is a presale on Thursday, May 12 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

For more information visit Ticketmaster.com.