Concert Preview: Jake Owen coming to Family Arena

Extending his just-announced headlining Up There Down Here Tour, multi-platinum country star Jake Owen adds 12 fall dates to the run today with Mercury Nashville’s Travis Denning and newcomer Mackenzie Carpenter joining as support.

The unique trek tacks on more nationwide stops, including a night close to home at The Caverns in Pelham, Tenn. Last night, the summer and fall-long tour launched to a packed-out crowd at Troy, Ohio’s Hobart Arena. Tonight, Owen will take the stage at Louisville’s Old Forester’s Paristown Hall to help ring in the Kentucky Derby, and rounds out the weekend at HSV Amphitheater in Huntsville, Ala.

Tickets for the fall leg of the Up There Down Here Tour are on sale Friday, May 13 here.

The show at Family Arena will take place on October 14.

As he hits the open highway with 45 tour dates to go, Owen’s windows-down anthem “Best Thing Since Backroads” gains momentum, climbing inside the Top 15 at country radio this week. Last Friday, the Florida native added to his arsenal of all new music with “1×1,” a song that Billboard calls “a sweet romantic ode with a clever hook” and praises, “as always, Owen’s warm earnest vocal sells it spectacularly.”

UP THERE DOWN HERE FALL TOUR DATES:

Sept. 29 – Youngstown, Ohio – The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre

Oct. 13 – Rosemont, Ill. – Rosemont Theatre*

Oct. 14 – Saint Charles, Mo. – The Family Arena*

Oct. 15 – West Plains, Mo. – West Plains Civic Center*

Oct. 20 – Mankato, Minn. – Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center – Grand Hall*

Oct. 21 – Kearney, Neb. – Viaero Center*

Oct. 22 – Ottumwa, Iowa – Bridge View Center – Expo Hall*

Nov. 3 – West Valley City, Utah – Maverik Center*

Nov. 4 – Loveland, Colo. – Budweiser Events Center*

Nov. 5 – Dodge City, Kan. – United Wireless Arena*

Nov. 10 – Owensboro, Ky. – Owensboro Sports Center*

Nov. 12 – Pelham, Tenn. – The Caverns