Concert Preview: Gravity Kills at The Pageant

After saying Goodbye so many years ago, are you ready to get Down with Gravity Kills? Don’t Blame yourself for missing them all these years, We feel Guilty too, and you can never get Enough of them to keep from Falling back in love with that heavy Industrial Sound. They’re bringing the over the top music of Frost Children with them on their one night only event, another St Louis act Saturday November 11, doors at 7pm, show at 8pm.

Tickets and Information can be found through Ticketmaster or by visiting www.thepageant.com. Get your tix today!