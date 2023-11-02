Concert Preview: Green Day and Rancid at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Green Day brings The Saviors Tour to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on August 15, 2024 with special guests Rancid and The Linda Lindas. Celebrate 30 years of Dookie, 20 years of American Idiot, and the band’s new album Saviors.

On sale Friday, November 10 @ 10am