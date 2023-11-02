Concert Preview: Mia X Ally at Delmar Hall

How can you not know of the sensational Mia x Ally??? 6 million followers strong over YouTube and Instagram, these two young ladies have made a name for their high energy music and tour, mixing the electric violen with uniqueness of the bagpipes, bringing back strong Southie vibes as they dance across the stage and infect you with their music. Touring in Support of a recently released album, they’re coming to Delmar Hall Sunday Nov, 12: Doors at 7pm, Show at 8pm. Don’t miss out on the chance to view these two high energy artists.

Tickets and Information can be found through Ticketmaster or by visiting www.thepageant.com. Get your tix today!