Concert Preview: Drake and J.Cole at Enterprise Center

Today, four-time Grammy-award winning and multi-platinum selling artist Drake announced his 2024 U.S. It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As The What?, presented by Cash App and Visa. Grammy-award winning artist, producer and founder of Dreamville, J. Cole, will be joining Drake across many of the dates on the 2024 run. Produced by Live Nation, Drake and J. Cole will kick off the arena run with back-to-back shows in Denver at Ball Arena on Thursday, January 18 and Friday, January 19, before making additional stops in Oklahoma City, New Orleans, Nashville, St.vLouis, Columbus, Memphis, and more; wrapping up on Wednesday, March 27 in Birmingham at BJCC’s own Legacy Arena.

It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As The What? follows Drake’s highly successful return to the stage with his 2023 ‘It’s All AvBlur’ Tour, which saw Drake play 50 sold-out arena shows across North America throughout the summer and fall. Most recently, Drake released his eighth studio album, For All The Dogs via OVO Sound and Republic Records.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with a Cash App Card presale beginning Wednesday, November 15, followed by the general onsale beginning Friday, November 17 starting at 11am local time on drakerelated.com.

CASH APP CARD PRESALE: For all US shows, the first tickets to the It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As The What? will be available for Cash App Card customers via an exclusive ticket presale presented by Cash App and Visa.