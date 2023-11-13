Al Green Coming to St. Charles Family Arena! Enter to Win Front Row Seats to the Nov. 25 Show!

Eleven-time GRAMMY® Award-winning soul icon and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame® inductee Al Green adds a special Midwest show at The Family Arena on November 25. Green is best known for his smash hits including “Let’s Stay Together,” “Take Me To the River,” “Love and Happiness,” “Call Me (Come Back Home),” “How Can You Mend A Broken Heart” and “Tired of Being Alone.”

The Family Arena is giving away a pair of FRONT ROW tickets to see the show. Also, 10 runners-up will receive a pair of tickets to the show.

Click here to enter the contest on the Family Arena website.

To purchase tickets to the November 25th show at the St. Charles Family Arena, visit al-green.com.