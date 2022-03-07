Concert Preview: Big shows hitting ‘The Lou’ in March

It’s a big month for St. Louis music fans.

Shows for fans of all genres are hitting the area this month. Kicking things off this coming weekend will be New Edition at the Enterprise Center on March 11. Tickets are still available for the classic R&B group.

The very next night, country music superstar Eric Church bring his ‘The Gather Again Tour’ to Enterprise for an 8 p.m. show. Tickets are also still available for the show.

Fans of shows at the Fox Theatre will be happy, as Charlie and the Chocolate Factory will run from March 8-10, followed by Riverdance from March 11-13. Darius Rucker, formerly of Hootie and the Blowfish will play the Fox on March 17, while Rain A Tribute to the Beatles hits the Fox on March 18.

Also on March 18, metalheads will get a dose of Tool. The band will blow the roof off Enterprise Center, as the show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Classic rock fans will love March 21, as Journey and Toto make a stop at Enterprise with a 7:30 p.m. start time.

Finally, closing out the month at Enterprise is Elton John with his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. The show starts at 8 p.m.

Blues fans, not the hockey team, but music, will also get a treat this month. The 14th Annual Gateway Blues Festival will take place on March 19 at Stifel Theatre. The event will feature Tucka, Calvin Richardson, Pokey Bear, and Chick Rodgers among others. Start time for the show is 7 p.m.

The Factory is also hosting some great musical acts this month. March 10, Daughtry stops for a night of rock. On March 26, Sevendust makes a stop at the new venue.

Veteran rockers Son Volt will play The Pageant on March 18, while rapper Maxo Kream is at Delmar Hall the same evening. Graham Nash will play The Pageant on March 23 while country group Parmalee plays the venue on March 25. The Airborne Toxic Event stops at Delmar Hall on March 29, while Bright Eyes plays the venue on March 30.

Tickets for shows at The Pageant, Delmar Hall, Enterprise Center, and The Factory can be found on ticketmaster.com.

We can’t forget about the Family Arena, as Christian music fans will get a treat on March 13, as WinterJam 22 takes place featuring Skillet and Tauren Wells headline the show. Tickets are still available by visiting familyarena.com.

If March is any indication, things are just heating up in St. Louis and it is going to be a hot spring and summer of music in the area.