Concert Photos: Shania Twain at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 6, 2023 at 4:14 pm / by Jeremy Housewright

Shania Twain’s tour stopped at a sold-out Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Sunday night.

The country/pop singer played a lot of her hits and some new songs as well.

Check out our photos below. Photos by Paul Baillargeon.